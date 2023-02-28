Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.