VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The stock has a market cap of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About VIQ Solutions
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
