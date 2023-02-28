Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. 223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNNVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.19) to €39.00 ($41.49) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.