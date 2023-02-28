Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,095 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,926 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

