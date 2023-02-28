WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Up 1.9%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

WCF Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

WCF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

