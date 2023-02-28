WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,797 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

