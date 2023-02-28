Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,261 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,897.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

