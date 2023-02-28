Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

WAL opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

