Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Weyco Group stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyco Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

