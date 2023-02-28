WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.27. 61,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 345,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.
