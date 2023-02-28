Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Up 1.8%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 584.40 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 581.80 ($7.02). 1,148,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 895,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571.40 ($6.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.72) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,696.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 568.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 593.87.

Insider Transactions at Wise

Wise Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.70), for a total value of £172,777.05 ($208,491.67). Corporate insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

