X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Financial Survey

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X Financial and Avantax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantax 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avantax has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax is more favorable than X Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $569.07 million 0.33 $129.52 million $1.82 1.88 Avantax $666.50 million 2.14 $420.25 million $8.71 3.41

This table compares X Financial and Avantax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 19.76% 16.36% 8.51% Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03%

Volatility & Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantax beats X Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

