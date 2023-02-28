Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Xperi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xperi by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 380,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

