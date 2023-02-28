YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. CWM LLC increased its position in YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in YETI by 35.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

