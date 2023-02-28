Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,043,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 972,520 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.70.

ZETA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at $146,717,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.