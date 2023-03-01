10,425 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

