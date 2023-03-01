10,425 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

EWBC stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.