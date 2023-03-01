14,251 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,225,000 after buying an additional 89,104 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

