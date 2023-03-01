14,800 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

