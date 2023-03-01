25,963 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after buying an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

