360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

QFIN opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

