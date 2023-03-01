38,147 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $6,004,872. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

