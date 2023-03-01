47,755 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 118,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.