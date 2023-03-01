47,755 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 118,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of HOPE opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
See Also
