83,849 Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.
Wallbox Stock Performance
Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.