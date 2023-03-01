83,849 Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

