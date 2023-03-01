83,849 Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Wallbox stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

