9,690 Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.