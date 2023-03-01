AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

AAON stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

