AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in AAON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 45.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.