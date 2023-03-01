AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ABCL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.66%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

