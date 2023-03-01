Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 379,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,316,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after buying an additional 318,158 shares during the period.

AKR opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

