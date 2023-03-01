Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.36 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 60,483 shares traded.

Active Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.