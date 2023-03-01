Adams Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 120.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.