Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Adecoagro by 263.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Stock Down 2.2 %

AGRO opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $904.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adecoagro Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

