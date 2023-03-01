adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 2.4 %

FRA ADS opened at €141.66 ($150.70) on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a one year high of €201.01 ($213.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €140.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €133.48.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.