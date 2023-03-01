Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,581,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.2 %

ALK stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

