Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AQN opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

