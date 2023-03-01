Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,551 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

