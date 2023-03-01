Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.6% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,119. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.