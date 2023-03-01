Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,955.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
