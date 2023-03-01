Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,046.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,150 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,889.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,291.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 187,568 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,656,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329,381 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,119 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

