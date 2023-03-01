Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,411.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 459,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 907,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,581,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $743,746,000 after buying an additional 930,337 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

