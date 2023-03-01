Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,337 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $743,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $965.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

