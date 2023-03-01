Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 459,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 907,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $102,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,581,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $743,746,000 after acquiring an additional 930,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $965.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

