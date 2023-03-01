Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,581,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $743,746,000 after buying an additional 930,337 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $185,239,000 after buying an additional 770,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $965.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

