American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 72,078 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 870.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AEL opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.