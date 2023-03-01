Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,736,500.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,284,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have weighed in on AMLX. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

