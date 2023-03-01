Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($16.77) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.45) to GBX 1,260 ($15.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,415.71 ($17.08).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,629 ($19.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.05, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.17). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,676.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,383.85.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

About Antofagasta

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 3,875.97%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

