AO World (LON:AO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Stock Up 25.2 %

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.14 million, a PE ratio of -880.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.