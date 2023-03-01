Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.