Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,588. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

ARCH opened at $157.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.86.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.